Carnival Corp Up 15.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CCL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) on October 25th, 2019 at $44.35. In approximately 2 months, Carnival Corp has returned 15.11% as of today's recent price of $51.05.

Carnival Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.24 and a 52-week low of $39.92 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $51.05 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Carnival Corporation owns and operates cruise ships offering cruises to all major vacation destinations including North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Southern Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific. The Company, through a subsidiary also owns and operates hotels and lodges. Dually-listed company with CCL LN.

