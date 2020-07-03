Carmax Inc Shares (KMX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) on January 14th, 2020 at $91.98. In approximately 2 months, Carmax Inc has returned 7.59% as of today's recent price of $85.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carmax Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $103.18 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

CarMax, Inc. sells at retail used cars and light trucks. The Company purchases, reconditions, and sells used vehicles in its superstores and franchises throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Carmax Inc.

Log in and add Carmax Inc (KMX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.