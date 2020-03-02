Care.Com Inc Shares Up 44.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CRCM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) on September 12th, 2019 at $10.37. In approximately 5 months, Care.Com Inc has returned 44.55% as of today's recent price of $14.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Care.Com Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.61 and a high of $25.81 and are now at $14.99, 97% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Care.com, Inc. provides care services. The Company offers child, adult, senior, pet, and home care services. Care.com serves patients worldwide.

