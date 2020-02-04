Cardtronics Pl-A Has Returned 62.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CATM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cardtronics Pl-A (NASDAQ:CATM) on February 14th, 2020 at $42.53. In approximately 2 months, Cardtronics Pl-A has returned 62.54% as of today's recent price of $15.93.

In the past 52 weeks, Cardtronics Pl-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.71 and a high of $47.41 and are now at $15.93, 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% lower and 4.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cardtronics plc operates as a cash machine provider. The Company installs, repairs, maintains, and operates automated teller machines in convenience stores, petrol forecourts, motorway service areas, train stations, food and drink outlets, shopping centers, cinemas, sporting clubs, and leisure outlets in the United Kingdom.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cardtronics Pl-A.

