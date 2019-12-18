Carbonite Inc Shares Up 46.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CARB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) on September 11th, 2019 at $15.71. In approximately 3 months, Carbonite Inc has returned 46.16% as of today's recent price of $22.96.

Carbonite Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.77 and a 52-week low of $11.86 and are now trading 94% above that low price at $22.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

Carbonite Inc. is a data protection solutions provider. The Company provides cloud and hybrid data protection solutions for businesses to ensure the data is protected, available and useful.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Carbonite Inc shares.

Log in and add Carbonite Inc (CARB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.