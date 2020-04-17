Carbonite Inc (CARB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) on January 8th, 2020 at $8.20. In approximately 3 months, Carbonite Inc has returned 10.24% as of today's recent price of $9.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carbonite Inc have traded between a low of $7.20 and a high of $28.14 and are now at $9.04, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.28% lower and 5.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

Carbonite Inc. is a data protection solutions provider. The Company provides cloud and hybrid data protection solutions for businesses to ensure the data is protected, available and useful.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Carbonite Inc.

