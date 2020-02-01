Carbonite Inc Up 46.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CARB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) on September 11th, 2019 at $15.71. In approximately 4 months, Carbonite Inc has returned 46.32% as of today's recent price of $22.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carbonite Inc have traded between a low of $11.86 and a high of $29.77 and are now at $22.98, which is 94% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Carbonite Inc. is a data protection solutions provider. The Company provides cloud and hybrid data protection solutions for businesses to ensure the data is protected, available and useful.

