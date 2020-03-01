Camden Prop Tr Shares Down 4.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CPT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT) on November 7th, 2019 at $110.58. In approximately 2 months, Camden Prop Tr has returned 4.42% as of today's recent price of $105.69.

Camden Prop Tr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $116.47 and a 52-week low of $83.67 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $105.69 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Camden Property Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates multifamily apartment communities. Camden Property Trust serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Camden Prop Tr.

Log in and add Camden Prop Tr (CPT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.