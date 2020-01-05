Cambium Learning Has Returned 0.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ABCD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cambium Learning (NASDAQ:ABCD) on October 15th, 2018 at $14.41. In approximately 19 months, Cambium Learning has returned 0.52% as of today's recent price of $14.48.

Cambium Learning share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.51 and a 52-week low of $14.48 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $14.48 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cambium Learning Group Inc. provides educational materials. The Company offers learning intervention solutions, which include both instructional materials, as well as implementation-related services, designed specifically for the pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, and pre-K-12, at-risk, and special education markets.

