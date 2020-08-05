SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) on March 26th, 2020 at $6.83. In approximately 1 month, Calix Inc has returned 73.19% as of today's recent price of $11.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Calix Inc have traded between a low of $5.60 and a high of $12.60 and are now at $11.82, which is 111% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

Calix, Inc. provides communications access systems and software that enable communications service providers, or CSPs, to connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company's products encompass its multiservice, multiprotocol access platform and its ethernet service access platforms.

