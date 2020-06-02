Calpine Corp Up 39.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CPN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Calpine Corp (NYSE:CPN) on May 10th, 2017 at $10.94. In approximately 33 months, Calpine Corp has returned 39.46% as of today's recent price of $15.25.

Calpine Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $0.00 and a 52-week low of $0.00 and are now trading -100% above that low price at $15.25 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Calpine Corporation acquires, develops, owns, and operates power generation facilities, as well as sells electricity in the United States. The Company also provides thermal energy for commercial, residential, industrial customers. Calpine serves customers in the United States.

