Callaway Golf Co Shares Up 37.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ELY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) on March 20th, 2020 at $8.03. In approximately 3 weeks, Callaway Golf Co has returned 36.99% as of today's recent price of $11.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Callaway Golf Co have traded between a low of $4.75 and a high of $22.33 and are now at $11.00, which is 132% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 7.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Callaway Golf Company designs, develops, and markets golf clubs. The Company manufactures titanium drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and various putters. Callaway serves customers both domestically and internationally.

