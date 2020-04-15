Callaway Golf Co Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ELY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) on March 20th, 2020 at $8.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Callaway Golf Co has returned 30.26% as of today's recent price of $10.46.

Over the past year, Callaway Golf Co has traded in a range of $4.75 to $22.33 and is now at $10.46, 120% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 3.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

Callaway Golf Company designs, develops, and markets golf clubs. The Company manufactures titanium drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and various putters. Callaway serves customers both domestically and internationally.

