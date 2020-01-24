Calix Inc Up 18.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CALX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) on July 23rd, 2019 at $7.47. In approximately 6 months, Calix Inc has returned 18.15% as of today's recent price of $8.82.

Calix Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.30 and a 52-week low of $5.60 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $8.82 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Calix, Inc. provides communications access systems and software that enable communications service providers, or CSPs, to connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company's products encompass its multiservice, multiprotocol access platform and its ethernet service access platforms.

