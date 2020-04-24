Calif Water Srvc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CWT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Calif Water Srvc (NYSE:CWT) on April 2nd, 2020 at $45.63. In approximately 3 weeks, Calif Water Srvc has returned 9.84% as of today's recent price of $50.12.

Over the past year, Calif Water Srvc has traded in a range of $39.74 to $57.48 and is now at $50.12, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of several water utility companies. The Company provides regulated and non-regulated water utility services to customers in California, New Mexico, and Washington.

