Calavo Growers I Shares Down 43.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CVGW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Calavo Growers I (NASDAQ:CVGW) on January 3rd, 2020 at $87.50. In approximately 2 months, Calavo Growers I has returned 43.53% as of today's recent price of $49.42.

Calavo Growers I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.58 and the current low of $48.85 and are currently at $49.42 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Calavo Growers, Inc. procures and markets avocados and other perishable foods, and prepares and distributes processed avocado products. The Company delivers a wide array of fresh and processed food products to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, and restaurants on a worldwide basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Calavo Growers I.

