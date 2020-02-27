Cal-Maine Foods Down 4.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CALM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) on January 6th, 2020 at $37.89. In approximately 2 months, Cal-Maine Foods has returned 4.67% as of today's recent price of $36.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Cal-Maine Foods share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.43 and a high of $47.00 and are now at $36.12, 2% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. offers poultry products. The Company produces, cleans, grades, packs, and sells fresh shell eggs. Cal-Maine Foods serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cal-Maine Foods.

