Cal Frst Natl Ba Down 6.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CFNB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cal Frst Natl Ba (:CFNB) on March 10th, 2020 at $15.38. In approximately 2 months, Cal Frst Natl Ba has returned 6.28% as of today's recent price of $14.41.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cal Frst Natl Ba have traded between a low of $13.32 and a high of $18.80 and are now at $14.41, which is 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

California First National Bancorp is the holding company for California First National Bank and Amplicon, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries, gathers deposits using the Internet, telephone, and direct mail from a centralized location. California First leases capital assets to businesses and organizations and provides business loans to fund the purchase of capital assets.

