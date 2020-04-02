Cai Internationa Shares Up 18.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CAI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cai Internationa (NYSE:CAI) on October 23rd, 2019 at $23.33. In approximately 3 months, Cai Internationa has returned 18.24% as of today's recent price of $27.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Cai Internationa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.87 and a high of $29.57 and are now at $27.85, 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

CAI International, Inc. operates as a container leasing and management company. The Company provides leasing and container management services.

