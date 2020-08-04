Caesars Entertai Shares Up 25.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CZR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR) on March 20th, 2020 at $5.94. In approximately 3 weeks, Caesars Entertai has returned 25.84% as of today's recent price of $7.48.

Over the past year, Caesars Entertai has traded in a range of $3.22 to $14.74 and is now at $7.47, 132% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation operates as a gaming company. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents. Caesars also owns an on-line gaming business provides real money casino and poker games in the United Kingdom and play for fun offerings in other jurisdictions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Caesars Entertai shares.

