Caesars Entertai Has Returned 45.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CZR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR) on April 17th, 2019 at $9.55. In approximately 10 months, Caesars Entertai has returned 45.92% as of today's recent price of $13.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Caesars Entertai share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.01 and a high of $13.94 and are now at $13.94, 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% higher and 0.50% higher over the past week, respectively.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation operates as a gaming company. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents. Caesars also owns an on-line gaming business provides real money casino and poker games in the United Kingdom and play for fun offerings in other jurisdictions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Caesars Entertai shares.

