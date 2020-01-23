Caesars Entertai Has Returned 43.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CZR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR) on April 17th, 2019 at $9.55. In approximately 9 months, Caesars Entertai has returned 43.56% as of today's recent price of $13.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Caesars Entertai have traded between a low of $8.01 and a high of $13.83 and are now at $13.71, which is 71% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation operates as a gaming company. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents. Caesars also owns an on-line gaming business provides real money casino and poker games in the United Kingdom and play for fun offerings in other jurisdictions.

