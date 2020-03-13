Cadence Design Has Returned 22.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CDNS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) on February 24th, 2020 at $72.47. In approximately 2 weeks, Cadence Design has returned 22.68% as of today's recent price of $56.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Cadence Design share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $57.56 and a high of $80.40 and are now at $56.87. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software technology, design and consulting services and technology. The Company licenses its electronic design automation software technology and provides a variety of professional services. Cadence's design realization solutions are used to design and develop complex chips and electronic systems, including semiconductors.

