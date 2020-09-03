Cadence Bancorporation Shares Down 24.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CADE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cadence Bancorporation (:CADE) on January 28th, 2020 at $15.94. In approximately 1 month, Cadence Bancorporation has returned 24.32% as of today's recent price of $12.06.

Over the past year, Cadence Bancorporation has traded in a range of $11.89 to $23.22 and is now at $12.06, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cadence Bancorporation.

