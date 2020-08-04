Cadence Bancorporation Has Returned 67.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CADE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cadence Bancorporation (:CADE) on January 28th, 2020 at $15.94. In approximately 2 months, Cadence Bancorporation has returned 67.30% as of today's recent price of $5.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Cadence Bancorporation share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.63 and a high of $23.22 and are now at $5.21, 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cadence Bancorporation.

