Cadence Bancorporation Has Returned 58.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CADE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cadence Bancorporation (:CADE) on January 28th, 2020 at $15.93. In approximately 2 months, Cadence Bancorporation has returned 58.52% as of today's recent price of $6.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Cadence Bancorporation share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.06 and a high of $23.22 and are now at $7.03, 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

