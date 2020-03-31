MySmarTrend
Cadence Bancorporation Has Returned 58.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CADE)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:08am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cadence Bancorporation (:CADE) on January 28th, 2020 at $15.93. In approximately 2 months, Cadence Bancorporation has returned 58.52% as of today's recent price of $6.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Cadence Bancorporation share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.06 and a high of $23.22 and are now at $7.03, 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cadence Bancorporation.

