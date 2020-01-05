Cabot Oil & Gas Shares Up 8.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (COG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) on April 6th, 2020 at $17.94. In approximately 4 weeks, Cabot Oil & Gas has returned 8.19% as of today's recent price of $19.41.

Over the past year, Cabot Oil & Gas has traded in a range of $13.06 to $27.42 and is now at $19.41, 49% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 2.74% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company that develops, exploits, and explores oil and gas properties located in North America. The Company holds interests Appalachian Basin, onshore Gulf Coast, including south and east Texas and north Louisiana, the Rocky Mountains and the Anadarko Basin as well as in the deep gas basin of Western Canada.

