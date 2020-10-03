Cabot Microelec Down 21.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CCMP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cabot Microelec (NASDAQ:CCMP) on February 24th, 2020 at $151.20. In approximately 2 weeks, Cabot Microelec has returned 21.41% as of today's recent price of $118.82.

In the past 52 weeks, Cabot Microelec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $97.23 and a high of $169.13 and are now at $118.82, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies slurries used in chemical mechanical planarization, a polishing process used in the manufacture of integrated circuit devices. The slurries are liquids containing abrasives and chemicals that enhance the polishing process. The polishing process itself facilitates the manufacture of smaller, faster, and more complex integrated circuit devices.

