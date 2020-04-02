Cabot Corp Down 11.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CBT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) on December 3rd, 2019 at $45.75. In approximately 2 months, Cabot Corp has returned 11.69% as of today's recent price of $40.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cabot Corp have traded between a low of $37.11 and a high of $50.58 and are now at $40.20, which is 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Cabot Corporation has businesses in chemicals, performance materials, and specialty fluids. The Company manufactures and sells carbon black, fumed silica, plastics, ink jet colorants, tantalum, niobium, and germanium. Cabot's specialty fluids business produces and markets cesium formate as a drilling and completion fluid for use in oil and gas well operations.

