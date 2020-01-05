SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) on March 20th, 2020 at $1,271.82. In approximately 1 month, Cable One Inc has returned 50.79% as of today's recent price of $1,917.76.

Cable One Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1970.00 and a 52-week low of $1031.39 and are now trading 86% above that low price at $1917.76 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.94% higher and 0.51% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cable One, Inc. operates as a cable company. The Company offers data, video, and voice services. Cable One serves residential and business consumers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cable One Inc.

