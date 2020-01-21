Cable One Inc Has Returned 26.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CABO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) on October 11th, 2019 at $1,287.90. In approximately 3 months, Cable One Inc has returned 26.61% as of today's recent price of $1,630.63.

Over the past year, Cable One Inc has traded in a range of $828.75 to $1713.15 and is now at $1630.63, 97% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.41% higher and 2.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cable One, Inc. operates as a cable company. The Company offers data, video, and voice services. Cable One serves residential and business consumers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cable One Inc shares.

Log in and add Cable One Inc (CABO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.