Bwx Technologies Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BWXT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bwx Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) on April 3rd, 2020 at $50.36. In approximately 3 weeks, Bwx Technologies has returned 0.22% as of today's recent price of $50.47.

Bwx Technologies share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.57 and a 52-week low of $40.40 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $50.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies nuclear components and fuel. The Company offers precision manufactured components and services for the commercial nuclear power industry. BWX Technologies also provides technical, management, and site services to support government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bwx Technologies.

