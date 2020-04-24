Burlington Store Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BURL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL) on March 20th, 2020 at $138.90. In approximately 1 month, Burlington Store has returned 23.13% as of today's recent price of $171.02.

Burlington Store share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $250.89 and a 52-week low of $105.67 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $171.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Burlington Stores, Inc. owns and operates clothing retail stores. The Company offers, through its stores and internet sites, men's, women's, and children's apparels. Burlington Holding operates within the United States and Puerto Rico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Burlington Store.

