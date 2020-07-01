Builders Firstso Shares Up 62.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BLDR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR) on June 27th, 2019 at $15.84. In approximately 6 months, Builders Firstso has returned 62.55% as of today's recent price of $25.74.

Over the past year, Builders Firstso has traded in a range of $11.80 to $26.07 and is now at $25.74, 118% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.94% higher and 0.62% higher over the past week, respectively.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products to professional homebuilders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Builders Firstso shares.

