Builders Firstso Shares Up 59.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BLDR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR) on June 27th, 2019 at $15.84. In approximately 6 months, Builders Firstso has returned 59.71% as of today's recent price of $25.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Builders Firstso have traded between a low of $10.15 and a high of $26.07 and are now at $25.29, which is 149% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products to professional homebuilders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Builders Firstso shares.

