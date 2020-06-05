Builders Firstso Has Returned 16.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BLDR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR) on March 25th, 2020 at $14.53. In approximately 1 month, Builders Firstso has returned 16.35% as of today's recent price of $16.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Builders Firstso have traded between a low of $9.00 and a high of $28.43 and are now at $16.90, which is 88% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 3.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products to professional homebuilders.

