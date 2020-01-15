Builders Firstso Up 69.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BLDR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR) on June 27th, 2019 at $15.84. In approximately 7 months, Builders Firstso has returned 69.62% as of today's recent price of $26.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Builders Firstso share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.91 and a high of $27.04 and are now at $26.86, 126% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products to professional homebuilders.



