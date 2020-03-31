The Buckle Inc Shares Down 33.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BKE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) on February 27th, 2020 at $22.40. In approximately 1 month, The Buckle Inc has returned 33.21% as of today's recent price of $14.96.

Over the past year, The Buckle Inc has traded in a range of $13.24 to $28.52 and is now at $14.96, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

The Buckle, Inc. retails casual apparel for young men and women. The Company offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, including denims, tops, sportswear, outerwear, and shoes. The Buckle operates throughout the United States.

