The Buckle Inc Shares Up 18.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BKE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) on October 21st, 2019 at $21.32. In approximately 3 months, The Buckle Inc has returned 18.81% as of today's recent price of $25.33.

In the past 52 weeks, The Buckle Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.81 and a high of $28.52 and are now at $25.33, 71% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Buckle, Inc. retails casual apparel for young men and women. The Company offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, including denims, tops, sportswear, outerwear, and shoes. The Buckle operates throughout the United States.

