The Buckle Inc Has Returned 24.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BKE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) on October 21st, 2019 at $21.32. In approximately 2 months, The Buckle Inc has returned 24.41% as of today's recent price of $26.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of The Buckle Inc have traded between a low of $14.81 and a high of $28.52 and are now at $26.52, which is 79% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.

The Buckle, Inc. retails casual apparel for young men and women. The Company offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, including denims, tops, sportswear, outerwear, and shoes. The Buckle operates throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of The Buckle Inc shares.

Log in and add The Buckle Inc (BKE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.