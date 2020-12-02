The Buckle Inc Up 24.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BKE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) on October 21st, 2019 at $21.32. In approximately 4 months, The Buckle Inc has returned 24.70% as of today's recent price of $26.58.

Over the past year, The Buckle Inc has traded in a range of $14.81 to $28.52 and is now at $26.58, 80% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

The Buckle, Inc. retails casual apparel for young men and women. The Company offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, including denims, tops, sportswear, outerwear, and shoes. The Buckle operates throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of The Buckle Inc shares.

Log in and add The Buckle Inc (BKE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.