Brunswick Corp Has Returned 38.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) on February 25th, 2020 at $59.57. In approximately 2 weeks, Brunswick Corp has returned 38.33% as of today's recent price of $36.74.

Over the past year, Brunswick Corp has traded in a range of $35.17 to $66.32 and is now at $36.74, 4% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Brunswick Corporation manufactures consumer products serving the outdoor and indoor active recreation markets. The Company's products include sterndrives, outboard, and inboard marine engines, fitness, billiards, and bowling equipment. Brunswick also manufactures pleasure, fishing, and high performance boats.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Brunswick Corp.

Log in and add Brunswick Corp (BC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.