Bruker Corp Shares Up 21.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BRKR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) on September 12th, 2019 at $43.96. In approximately 4 months, Bruker Corp has returned 21.84% as of today's recent price of $53.56.

Bruker Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.62 and a 52-week low of $31.97 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $53.56 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Bruker Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary life science systems based on spectrometry technology platforms. The Company also sells a range of field analytical systems for substance detection and pathogen identification. Bruker develops life science and advanced materials research tools based on X-ray technology.

