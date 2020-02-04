Bruker Corp Has Returned 33.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BRKR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) on February 24th, 2020 at $47.72. In approximately 1 month, Bruker Corp has returned 33.86% as of today's recent price of $31.56.

Bruker Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.49 and a 52-week low of $30.89 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $31.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Bruker Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary life science systems based on spectrometry technology platforms. The Company also sells a range of field analytical systems for substance detection and pathogen identification. Bruker develops life science and advanced materials research tools based on X-ray technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bruker Corp.

Log in and add Bruker Corp (BRKR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.