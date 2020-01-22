Bruker Corp Has Returned 21.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BRKR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) on September 12th, 2019 at $43.96. In approximately 4 months, Bruker Corp has returned 21.75% as of today's recent price of $53.52.

Bruker Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.49 and a 52-week low of $31.97 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $53.52 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% higher and 1.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

Bruker Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary life science systems based on spectrometry technology platforms. The Company also sells a range of field analytical systems for substance detection and pathogen identification. Bruker develops life science and advanced materials research tools based on X-ray technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bruker Corp shares.

Log in and add Bruker Corp (BRKR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.