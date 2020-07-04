Brown & Brown Shares Down 22.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BRO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on February 27th, 2020 at $44.94. In approximately 1 month, Brown & Brown has returned 22.56% as of today's recent price of $34.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brown & Brown have traded between a low of $29.56 and a high of $48.69 and are now at $35.22, which is 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company also provides risk management, employee benefit administration, and managed health care services. Brown & Brown operates offices across the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Brown & Brown.

Log in and add Brown & Brown (BRO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.