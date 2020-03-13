Brown & Brown Down 16.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BRO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on February 27th, 2020 at $44.94. In approximately 2 weeks, Brown & Brown has returned 16.36% as of today's recent price of $37.59.

Brown & Brown share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.69 and a 52-week low of $28.61 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $38.06 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company also provides risk management, employee benefit administration, and managed health care services. Brown & Brown operates offices across the United States.

