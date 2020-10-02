Brown & Brown Up 26.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BRO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on October 30th, 2019 at $37.35. In approximately 3 months, Brown & Brown has returned 26.12% as of today's recent price of $47.10.

In the past 52 weeks, Brown & Brown share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.43 and a high of $47.17 and are now at $47.10, 72% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company also provides risk management, employee benefit administration, and managed health care services. Brown & Brown operates offices across the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Brown & Brown shares.

