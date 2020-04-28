Brooks Automatio Up 28.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BRKS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Brooks Automatio (NASDAQ:BRKS) on March 25th, 2020 at $28.29. In approximately 1 month, Brooks Automatio has returned 28.92% as of today's recent price of $36.47.

Over the past year, Brooks Automatio has traded in a range of $21.19 to $50.35 and is now at $36.47, 72% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 1.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

Brooks Automation, Inc. delivers automation solutions to the global semiconductor and related industries. The Company's hardware, factory and tool management software, and professional services can manage every wafer, reticle, and data movement in the Fab. Brooks helps semiconductor manufacturers optimize throughput, yield, and cost reduction.

