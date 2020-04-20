Brooks Automatio Up 21.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BRKS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Brooks Automatio (NASDAQ:BRKS) on March 25th, 2020 at $28.29. In approximately 4 weeks, Brooks Automatio has returned 21.25% as of today's recent price of $34.29.

Brooks Automatio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.35 and a 52-week low of $21.19 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $34.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Brooks Automation, Inc. delivers automation solutions to the global semiconductor and related industries. The Company's hardware, factory and tool management software, and professional services can manage every wafer, reticle, and data movement in the Fab. Brooks helps semiconductor manufacturers optimize throughput, yield, and cost reduction.

